The Marne Report

On this week's edition of The Marne Report podcast, Molly sits down with Capt. Casey Phillips from the U.S. Army Savannah Recruiting Company to talk about the new Soldier Referral Program. If you know someone who would be a great fit for the Army you could be rewarded! Take a listen now on your favorite streaming platform to learn more!