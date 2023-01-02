Kitchen Spoons and Combat Boots - Transition Readiness Podcast

Are you planning on separating from the military? Have you done your time and retirement is just around the corner? Has military life been 100% of your focus and now you are headed to the full-time civilian world?
Listen to a chat with the Kitchen Spoons & Combat Boots team to learn more about the available transitioning resources that can help you and your family smoothly adjust to change. Think you know them already? Give this webinar a try and see if you learn something new!
Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 16:09
Category:
|Newscasts
Length:
|00:23:54
Location:
|COLCHESTER, VT, US
