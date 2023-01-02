Kitchen Spoons and Combat Boots - Transition Readiness Podcast

Are you planning on separating from the military? Have you done your time and retirement is just around the corner? Has military life been 100% of your focus and now you are headed to the full-time civilian world?



Listen to a chat with the Kitchen Spoons & Combat Boots team to learn more about the available transitioning resources that can help you and your family smoothly adjust to change. Think you know them already? Give this webinar a try and see if you learn something new!