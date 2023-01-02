Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kitchen Spoons and Combat Boots - Transition Readiness Podcast

    Kitchen Spoons and Combat Boots - Transition Readiness Podcast

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLCHESTER, VT, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Audio by John Rodgers 

    Family Programs - Vermont

    Are you planning on separating from the military? Have you done your time and retirement is just around the corner? Has military life been 100% of your focus and now you are headed to the full-time civilian world?

    Listen to a chat with the Kitchen Spoons & Combat Boots team to learn more about the available transitioning resources that can help you and your family smoothly adjust to change. Think you know them already? Give this webinar a try and see if you learn something new!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 16:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72234
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109436785.mp3
    Length: 00:23:54
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: COLCHESTER, VT, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kitchen Spoons and Combat Boots - Transition Readiness Podcast, by John Rodgers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tra
    KSCB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT