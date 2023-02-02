Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Riley the Podcast - Episode 139 Scholarships and Taxes

    Fort Riley the Podcast - Episode 139 Scholarships and Taxes

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Audio by Thomas Reust 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    We take a look at scholarship opportunities and update you on the latest news on the closure of the installation Staff Judge Advocate tax centers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 12:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72229
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109436320.mp3
    Length: 00:03:34
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Riley the Podcast - Episode 139 Scholarships and Taxes, by Thomas Reust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fort riley

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT