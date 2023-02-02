Equipping the Corps - S2 E8 TECOM Range Safety and Design with Carlos Hathcock III

In the Marine Corps, training isn’t something you do just once. Marines are continuously training and improving their skills, from physical fitness to rifle qualifications and beyond. They deepen their knowledge of military strategy through formal education programs and professional development. In addition, they train on how to use our gear properly and effectively. The Marine Corps’ training and Education Command is tasked with equipping Marines with the knowledge and training necessary for the fight.



TECOM provides unit, collective, and service-level training to enhance warfighting organizations that enable the Fleet Marine Force to build and sustain the combat readiness required to fight and win today and in the future. Its Range and Training Programs Division through range and training area management executes integrated programs for range, systems and training environments to achieve the TECOM mission.



On this episode, Tripp sits down with Carlos Hathcock, Head of TECOM’s Range Safety and Design that is a part of Range and Training Area Management.