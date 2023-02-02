Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Equipping the Corps - S2 E8 TECOM Range Safety and Design with Carlos Hathcock III

    Equipping the Corps - S2 E8 TECOM Range Safety and Design with Carlos Hathcock III

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Audio by Morgan Blackstock 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    In the Marine Corps, training isn’t something you do just once. Marines are continuously training and improving their skills, from physical fitness to rifle qualifications and beyond. They deepen their knowledge of military strategy through formal education programs and professional development. In addition, they train on how to use our gear properly and effectively. The Marine Corps’ training and Education Command is tasked with equipping Marines with the knowledge and training necessary for the fight.

    TECOM provides unit, collective, and service-level training to enhance warfighting organizations that enable the Fleet Marine Force to build and sustain the combat readiness required to fight and win today and in the future. Its Range and Training Programs Division through range and training area management executes integrated programs for range, systems and training environments to achieve the TECOM mission.

    On this episode, Tripp sits down with Carlos Hathcock, Head of TECOM’s Range Safety and Design that is a part of Range and Training Area Management.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 11:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72227
    Filename: 2301/DOD_109436153.mp3
    Length: 00:42:13
    Year 2023
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Equipping the Corps - S2 E8 TECOM Range Safety and Design with Carlos Hathcock III, by Morgan Blackstock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Range
    Marines
    Training
    FMF
    SYSCOM
    TECOM
    MCSC
    Equipping the Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT