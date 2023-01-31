AFN Incirlik Radio News: Staff Sgt. Jennings Intramural Sports

Armed Forces Network Incirlik interviewed Staff Sgt. Ryan Jennings, 39th Force Support Squadron NCOIC of the Titan Fitness Center, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 31, 2023. Jennings promoted intramural sports as a way to stay physically fit, explained the benefits of participating in organized sports, and highlighted the fitness center’s player pool for individuals to signup to be added to a team so they can compete. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)