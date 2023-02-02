NSL Unscripted | Episode 3: NSL Military Practitioner Career Advice Series: COL Eric Widmar, U.S. Central Command, Staff Judge Advocate

This episode features MAJ M. Keoni Medici, Associate Professor, National Security Law Department at The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School interviewing COL Eric Widmar, Staff Judge Advocate, U.S. Central Command on his career as an NSL practitioner in the military and providing career advice for military practitioners. COL Widmar shares his experiences of being the senior legal advisor at the 75th Ranger Regiment, the deputy legal advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and now as the senior legal advisor to a unified Combatant Command, U.S. Central Command. He offers a picture of practice at the strategic, operational, and tactical levels in the military.



Although the episode is focused on military NSL practice, COL Widmar offers leadership and mentorship tips for anyone leading in national security law practice today!