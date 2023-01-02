Criminal Law Department Presents – CAAF Chats Ep 7: U.S. v. Thompson, xx M.J. xxx (C.A.A.F. 2022)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/72197" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This case is about whether the Air Force Court of Criminal Appeals (AFCCA) erred in conducting their factual sufficiency review. Appellant alleges they required him to prove his mistake of fact defense with “direct evidence.”



Connect with us on Facebook (tjaglcs_crimlaw)



Connect with us on Instagram (tjaglcs_crimlaw)