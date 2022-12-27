Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BODAR Blast Episode 1 Award Cut

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.27.2022

    Audio by Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich 

    USS DECATUR

    The first episode of the USS Decatur "BODAR Blast" podcast featuring LTJG Daniel Ehrlich as host and guest interviewee Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Gabriel Jimenez.

    This submission is an edited version of the full episode shortened for the U.S. Navy Public Affairs Awards Board review.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 10:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72196
    Filename: 2301/DOD_109434201.mp3
    Length: 00:15:00
    Artist USS Decatur
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BODAR Blast Episode 1 Award Cut, by LTJG Daniel Ehrlich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    USS Decatur
    Decatur
    Bold
    Daring

