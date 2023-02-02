NSL Unscripted | Episode 2: NSL Military Practitioner Career Advice Series: COL Peter Hayden, U.S. Cyber Command, Staff Judge Advocate

This episode features MAJ M. Keoni Medici, Associate Professor, National Security Law Department at The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School, interviewing COL Peter Hayden, Staff Judge Advocate, U.S. Cyber Command on his career as an NSL practitioner in the military and providing career advice for military practitioners. COL Hayden provides a picture of one Judge Advocates’ career starting at an Army Combat Training Center (the Joint Readiness Training Center) to serving on the National Security Council to presently serving as the senior legal advisor to a unified Combatant Command, U.S. Cyber Command. This episode is part of a series of episodes with military practitioners in NSL providing career and leadership advice. Although it is focused on military NSL practice, COL Hayden offers leadership and mentorship tips for anyone leading in national security law practice today!



Look out for the next episode of NSL Unscripted with COL Eric Widmar, Staff Judge Advocate, U.S. Central Command, also speaking about careers and advice for those interested or practicing in NSL today.