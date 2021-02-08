Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Balance Podcast: Mentorship with Duke Elliot-Harmon

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2021

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta 

    111th Attack Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Maj. Tony Repic, 111th Attack Wing Chaplain, discusses leadership with U.S. ANG Master Sgt. Duke Elliot Harmon, a first sergeant at the 111th Attack Wing, to discuss mentorship and more. Repic said he intends to follow up with more on mentorship in 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2021
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 16:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: HORSHAM, PA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Balance Podcast: Mentorship with Duke Elliot-Harmon, by SSgt Wilfredo Acosta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    mentorship
    resiliency
    111th Attack Wing
    The Balance Podcast

