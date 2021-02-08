The Balance Podcast: Mentorship with Duke Elliot-Harmon

U.S. Air National Guard Maj. Tony Repic, 111th Attack Wing Chaplain, discusses leadership with U.S. ANG Master Sgt. Duke Elliot Harmon, a first sergeant at the 111th Attack Wing, to discuss mentorship and more. Repic said he intends to follow up with more on mentorship in 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta)