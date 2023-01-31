Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton Gaggle Aboard Air Force One

Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton and Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator Mitch Landrieu will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route Queens, New York.
Air Force One
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2023 12:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72183
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109432785.mp3
|Length:
|00:17:19
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
