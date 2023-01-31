Jeremiah Cole, sports specialist, Wiesbaden Child and Youth Services, Wiesbaden Family and Welfare, Morale and Recreation, speaks about spring sports registration Jan. 31, 2023, on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The audio product was recorded at the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Jan. 31, 2023. (U.S. Army Audio by Spc. Theodosius Santalov)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 03:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72182
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109432719.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Artist
|Spc. Theodosius Santalov
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Wiesbaden Radio News Feb. 1, 2023, by SPC Theodosius Santalov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT