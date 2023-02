Exercise Justified Accord 2023 radio promo

JUSTIFIED ACCORD 2023 IS LED BY U.S. ARMY SOUTHERN EUROPEAN TASK FORCE – AFRICA. THIS MULTI-NATIONAL EXERCISE BRINGS TOGETHER 1000 PARTICIPANTS FROM 20 COUNTRIES AND 3 CONTINENTS TO INCREASE PARTNER READINESS FOR PEACEKEEPING MISSIONS, CRISIS RESPONSE AND HUMANITARIAN AID.

BASED IN KENYA, JA23 FEATURES A LIVE-FIRE EXERCISE AND A CYBER DEFENSE COURSE. IN ADDITION, U.S. ARMY CIVIL AFFAIRS PERSONNEL, TOGETHER WITH AFRICAN COUNTERPARTS, WILL ADMINISTER REAL-WORLD HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE TO THE LOCAL KENYAN POPULATION, INCLUDING NUTRITIONAL EXPERTISE FOR NEW MOTHERS AND INFANTS.