    KMC Update - Ramstein Hosts 8th UDCG

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    01.25.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Stephanie Gelardo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Ramstein Air Base hosted the 8th Ukraine Defense Contact Group January 20, 2023. Over 50 countries were represented to discuss Ukraine’s need for air defense, tanks and other armored vehicles. (U.S. Air Force Video by SrA Stephanie Gelardo)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 03:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Ramstein Hosts 8th UDCG, by SrA Stephanie Gelardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Ramstein Air Base
    Ukraine
    SECDEF
    UDCG
    Ukraine Defense Contact Group

