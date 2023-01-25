KMC Update - Ramstein Hosts 8th UDCG

Ramstein Air Base hosted the 8th Ukraine Defense Contact Group January 20, 2023. Over 50 countries were represented to discuss Ukraine’s need for air defense, tanks and other armored vehicles. (U.S. Air Force Video by SrA Stephanie Gelardo)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 03:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72176
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109432100.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Commercial
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
