    Air Force Radio News 30 January 2023

    UNITED STATES

    01.30.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today’s Story: Overseas Housing Allowance Survey

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 14:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72169
    Filename: 2301/DOD_109430932.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2023
    Genre News
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 30 January 2023, by SSgt Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    privatized housing
    Air Force Radio News
    AFRN
    OHA
    Defense Travel Management Office

