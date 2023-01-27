Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Axon - Training the Next Generation of Pilots - Ep 1

    Axon - Training the Next Generation of Pilots - Ep 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Audio by Ramona Henson 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    Col “Stryker” Haley and Dr. Steve Ellis of AFWERX Agility Prime describe their instructional design approach to training a new generation of pilots on electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles (eVTOL). With 12 million data points from their initial research, they are well situated to influence the eVTOL community and its stakeholders.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 12:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72167
    Filename: 2301/DOD_109430812.mp3
    Length: 00:30:57
    Year 2023
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Axon - Training the Next Generation of Pilots - Ep 1, by Ramona Henson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Research
    Pilot training
    eVTOL
    Instructional design

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT