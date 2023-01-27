Axon - Training the Next Generation of Pilots - Ep 1

Col “Stryker” Haley and Dr. Steve Ellis of AFWERX Agility Prime describe their instructional design approach to training a new generation of pilots on electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles (eVTOL). With 12 million data points from their initial research, they are well situated to influence the eVTOL community and its stakeholders.