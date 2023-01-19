Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Incirlik Radio News: Mentoring Month

    AFN Incirlik Radio News: Mentoring Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    1, TURKEY

    01.19.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    AFN Incirlik

    The Department of the Air Force recognizes January 2023 as National Mentoring Month following President Joe Biden's proclamation in December 2022. Incirlik personnel looking to participate can join a variety of virtual events hosted on Facebook and Zoom focused on educating Airmen and Guardians about the importance of mentoring and key aspects of the mentoring journey. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 04:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72153
    Filename: 2301/DOD_109430153.mp3
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: 1, TR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Incirlik Radio News: Mentoring Month, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    mentoring
    Incirlik Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT