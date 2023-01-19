The Department of the Air Force recognizes January 2023 as National Mentoring Month following President Joe Biden's proclamation in December 2022. Incirlik personnel looking to participate can join a variety of virtual events hosted on Facebook and Zoom focused on educating Airmen and Guardians about the importance of mentoring and key aspects of the mentoring journey. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2023 04:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72153
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109430153.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|1, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Incirlik Radio News: Mentoring Month, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT