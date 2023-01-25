AFN Incirlik Radio News: New Dorm Door Handles

During the month of January 2023, most Incirlik Air Base dorm door handles will be replaced by new dorm handles requiring new keys. Dorm Airmen will be required to contact the Airmen Dorm Leader office to pick up their new key. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)