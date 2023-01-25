Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Incirlik Radio News: New Dorm Door Handles

    INCIRLIK , 1, TURKEY

    01.25.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    AFN Incirlik

    During the month of January 2023, most Incirlik Air Base dorm door handles will be replaced by new dorm handles requiring new keys. Dorm Airmen will be required to contact the Airmen Dorm Leader office to pick up their new key. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 04:27
    Category: Newscasts
    This work, AFN Incirlik Radio News: New Dorm Door Handles, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Incirlik
    Dorm
    ADL

