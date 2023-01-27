Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chevrons - Ep 019 - Mass. SEL, CSM James Campbell

    Chevrons - Ep 019 - Mass. SEL, CSM James Campbell

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    We welcome the Senior Enlisted Leader of the Massachusetts National Guard, Command Sergeant Major James Campbell, into the studio to talk about the development, readiness and mentorship of the Soldiers and Airmen of the Massachusetts National Guard. Along the way, we learn a little about CSM Campbell’s military story as well as how he ended up as the 9th state SEL.

    CHEVRONS – a podcast for the enlisted force. From junior enlisted, to senior leaders and those in between, we interview notable individuals to address everyday challenges and hurdles the enlisted force faces. New episodes arrive on the last Friday of each month!

    CHEVRONS on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1mKTdhSAHuN9MBbp4GAbxW

    CHEVRONS on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/chevrons/id1570686113

    CHEVRONS on Google Podcasts: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZHZpZHNodWIubmV0L3Jzcy9wb2RjYXN0LzQ4NA

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 15:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72145
    Filename: 2301/DOD_109428273.mp3
    Length: 00:40:31
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chevrons - Ep 019 - Mass. SEL, CSM James Campbell, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    CSM
    podcast
    Development
    Mentorship
    SEL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT