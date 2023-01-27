Chevrons - Ep 019 - Mass. SEL, CSM James Campbell

We welcome the Senior Enlisted Leader of the Massachusetts National Guard, Command Sergeant Major James Campbell, into the studio to talk about the development, readiness and mentorship of the Soldiers and Airmen of the Massachusetts National Guard. Along the way, we learn a little about CSM Campbell’s military story as well as how he ended up as the 9th state SEL.



CHEVRONS – a podcast for the enlisted force. From junior enlisted, to senior leaders and those in between, we interview notable individuals to address everyday challenges and hurdles the enlisted force faces. New episodes arrive on the last Friday of each month!



CHEVRONS on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1mKTdhSAHuN9MBbp4GAbxW



CHEVRONS on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/chevrons/id1570686113



CHEVRONS on Google Podcasts: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZHZpZHNodWIubmV0L3Jzcy9wb2RjYXN0LzQ4NA