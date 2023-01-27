Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Now Live Sport Spot

    AFN Now Live Sport Spot

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.27.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    A radio spot for the AFN Now app live stream and on demand capabilities for sporting events. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brooke Sorensen)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 10:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72117
    Filename: 2301/DOD_109426871.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    This work, AFN Now Live Sport Spot, by A1C Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sports

    AFN Europe

    AFN Aviano

    AFN Now

