Join us as we launch into 2023 with Major General Heather Pringle, AFRL Commander. We discuss prior year successes, current priorities, Department of the Air Force Vanguards, Digital Thread and more in this episode.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2023 15:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72109
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109425266.mp3
|Length:
|00:29:07
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lab Life - Episode 71: Launching into 2023, by Michele Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT