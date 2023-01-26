Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lab Life - Episode 71: Launching into 2023

    Lab Life - Episode 71: Launching into 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Audio by Michele Miller 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Join us as we launch into 2023 with Major General Heather Pringle, AFRL Commander. We discuss prior year successes, current priorities, Department of the Air Force Vanguards, Digital Thread and more in this episode.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 15:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72109
    Filename: 2301/DOD_109425266.mp3
    Length: 00:29:07
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lab Life - Episode 71: Launching into 2023, by Michele Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Science
    Lab Life Podcast
    Digital Transformation
    LabLife

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT