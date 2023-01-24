AFN Incirlik Radio News: Aim High App "Refer a Friend" Update

Armed Forces Network Incirlik reported on the Air Force Recruiting Service’s new “Refer a Friend” update to their Aim High mobile app, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 24, 2023. The update allows users to enter contact information from members of the public interested in joining the Air Force and sends the information to the nearest recruiter so they can contact the interested person. The change was designed to make the process of getting in touch with a recruiter easier for all parties involved. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)