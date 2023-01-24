Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Incirlik Radio News: Aim High App "Refer a Friend" Update

    1, TURKEY

    01.24.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger 

    AFN Incirlik

    Armed Forces Network Incirlik reported on the Air Force Recruiting Service’s new “Refer a Friend” update to their Aim High mobile app, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 24, 2023. The update allows users to enter contact information from members of the public interested in joining the Air Force and sends the information to the nearest recruiter so they can contact the interested person. The change was designed to make the process of getting in touch with a recruiter easier for all parties involved. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)

