    The Leading Edge: Developing Officers For Command Ep. 2

    CHARLESTON , WV, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    This episode focuses on exposing officers to simulated real life scenarios commanders face concerning Airman conduct, discipline, incident response, work/life balance, etc.  The situations shown use the “What Now, Airman?” series of videos to present moral and ethical gray areas that facilitate discussion amongst the group.  This session is led by SMSgt Laura Moore the Human Relations Advisor for the 130th Airlift Wing with input from Ms. Melinda Himstedt, Director of Psychological Health.  Opening and closing comments are provided by Col Patrick Chard, Vice Wing Commander.

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 13:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72073
    Filename: 2301/DOD_109421168.mp3
    Length: 00:56:57
    Year 2023
    Genre News
    Location: CHARLESTON , WV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Leading Edge: Developing Officers For Command Ep. 2, by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    WVANG
    130th AW
    The Leading Edge
