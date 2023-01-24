This episode focuses on exposing officers to simulated real life scenarios commanders face concerning Airman conduct, discipline, incident response, work/life balance, etc. The situations shown use the “What Now, Airman?” series of videos to present moral and ethical gray areas that facilitate discussion amongst the group. This session is led by SMSgt Laura Moore the Human Relations Advisor for the 130th Airlift Wing with input from Ms. Melinda Himstedt, Director of Psychological Health. Opening and closing comments are provided by Col Patrick Chard, Vice Wing Commander.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 13:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72073
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109421168.mp3
|Length:
|00:56:57
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|CHARLESTON , WV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Leading Edge: Developing Officers For Command Ep. 2, by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT