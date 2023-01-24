Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSL Unscripted | Episode 0: What is NSL Unscripted?

    01.24.2023

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    Welcome to NSL (National Security Law) Unscripted! In this episode, LTC Laura West (U.S. Army), Maj Grant McDowell (U.S. Marine Corps), and MAJ M. Keoni Medici (U.S. Army), professors at the National Security Law Department (ADN) at The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School (TJAGLCS), introduce the latest podcast being produced by TJAGLCS: NSL Unscripted.

    What is NSL Unscripted? NSL Unscripted is a national security law (NSL) practitioner’s podcast bringing listeners unscripted, real conversations with NSL practitioners and leaders—in the military, government, and civilian practice, as well as discussions on emerging and hot topics. NSL Unscripted is not just your typical hot topic update podcast, though. We also bring you leadership and mentorship tips and lessons for those leading in national security law today.

    The National Security Law Department (ADN) at The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School, a joint team of national security law professors and practitioners from all U.S. military services, produces this podcast. ADN is responsible for the education of judge advocates and senior Army leaders on NSL to include the law of armed conflict (LOAC).

