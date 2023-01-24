On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Airmen and Sailors from Kadena Air Base, Japan, team up with Japan Air Self Defense Force personnel during Southern Beach Exercise, U.S. Air Force 24th Special Operations Wing D-Cell, hone their artic skills at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, and U.S. Navy and Marine Corps begin exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training and Marine Exercise Sri Lanka 2023.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 00:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72067
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109420140.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: January 24, 2023, by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT