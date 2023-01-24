Pacific Pulse: January 24, 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/72067" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Airmen and Sailors from Kadena Air Base, Japan, team up with Japan Air Self Defense Force personnel during Southern Beach Exercise, U.S. Air Force 24th Special Operations Wing D-Cell, hone their artic skills at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, and U.S. Navy and Marine Corps begin exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training and Marine Exercise Sri Lanka 2023.