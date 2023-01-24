Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Pulse: January 24, 2023

    Pacific Pulse: January 24, 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    01.24.2023

    Audio by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Airmen and Sailors from Kadena Air Base, Japan, team up with Japan Air Self Defense Force personnel during Southern Beach Exercise, U.S. Air Force 24th Special Operations Wing D-Cell, hone their artic skills at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, and U.S. Navy and Marine Corps begin exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training and Marine Exercise Sri Lanka 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 00:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72067
    Filename: 2301/DOD_109420140.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: January 24, 2023, by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    news
    usmc
    pacific
    pacific pulse
    usindopacom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT