Every Soldier Counts Podcast Episode 53: Keeping Soldiers in the Army and Korea

Staying in the Army and in the Republic of Korea is the topic as we speak with the 19th ESC Command Career Counselor about opportunities available to Soldiers. Retention questions? Contact the 19th ESC Retention Office at DSN 763-2154/4012/4013/4010

or contact your unit Retention NCO