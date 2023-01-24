Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast Episode 53: Keeping Soldiers in the Army and Korea

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast Episode 53: Keeping Soldiers in the Army and Korea

    CAMP HENRY, 27, SOUTH KOREA

    01.24.2023

    Audio by Kevin Bell 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Staying in the Army and in the Republic of Korea is the topic as we speak with the 19th ESC Command Career Counselor about opportunities available to Soldiers. Retention questions? Contact the 19th ESC Retention Office at DSN 763-2154/4012/4013/4010
    or contact your unit Retention NCO

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 00:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72066
    Filename: 2301/DOD_109420137.mp3
    Length: 00:24:57
    Artist 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    Track # Ep
    Year Jan
    Location: CAMP HENRY, 27, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast Episode 53: Keeping Soldiers in the Army and Korea, by Kevin Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    19th ESC
    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    Army Retention
    Every Soldier Counts Podcast
    Staying Army

