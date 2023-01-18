Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview with Tech. Sgt. Michael Samsa, 164th Security Forces Squadron, on Air Force Security Forces cold-weather training at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Tech. Sgt. Michael Samsa discusses the training he and other Air Force security forces noncommissioned officers are completing as part of a Cold-Weather Operations Course for 16 days at Fort McCoy, Wis., in this interview at Fort McCoy on Jan. 18, 2023. More than 50 Airmen are participating in the training from across the Air Force. Besides learning about use of snowshoes and moving as a squad over terrain pulling an ahkio sled in a cold-weather environment, the Airmen also learned about cold-weather shelters, survival techniques, cold-weather uniform wear, and more. Fort McCoy has a long history of supporting cold-weather training. Eighty years prior to this training, in January 1943, the installation hosted winter training for the Army's 76th Division prior to the Division deploying to Europe to fight in the Battle of the Bulge in World War II. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 18:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72065
    Filename: 2301/DOD_109419887.mp3
    Length: 00:03:50
    Artist Tech. Sgt. Michael Samsa
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Air Force Reserve
    Air Force
    Fort McCoy
    cold-weather training
    Cold-Weather Operations Course

