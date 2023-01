Interview with Tech. Sgt. Michael Samsa, 164th Security Forces Squadron, on Air Force Security Forces cold-weather training at Fort McCoy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/72065" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Tech. Sgt. Michael Samsa discusses the training he and other Air Force security forces noncommissioned officers are completing as part of a Cold-Weather Operations Course for 16 days at Fort McCoy, Wis., in this interview at Fort McCoy on Jan. 18, 2023. More than 50 Airmen are participating in the training from across the Air Force. Besides learning about use of snowshoes and moving as a squad over terrain pulling an ahkio sled in a cold-weather environment, the Airmen also learned about cold-weather shelters, survival techniques, cold-weather uniform wear, and more. Fort McCoy has a long history of supporting cold-weather training. Eighty years prior to this training, in January 1943, the installation hosted winter training for the Army's 76th Division prior to the Division deploying to Europe to fight in the Battle of the Bulge in World War II. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)