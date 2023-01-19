Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Polk Podcast - Professional Development

    Fort Polk Podcast - Professional Development

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Audio by Jeff England 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Today, we're speaking with Bobbie Parks about professional development for people here at Fort Polk. We'll be discussing how the right classes and training can help you advance in your career and discover alternative opportunities available to you on post. So stay tuned for an informative conversation about professional development here at Fort Polk.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 15:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72055
    Filename: 2301/DOD_109419490.mp3
    Length: 00:40:09
    Artist Jeff England
    Genre Blues
    Location: LA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Polk Podcast - Professional Development, by Jeff England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Jeff England

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT