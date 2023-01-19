Fort Polk Podcast - Professional Development

Today, we're speaking with Bobbie Parks about professional development for people here at Fort Polk. We'll be discussing how the right classes and training can help you advance in your career and discover alternative opportunities available to you on post. So stay tuned for an informative conversation about professional development here at Fort Polk.