    CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 20

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Your Physical Health Can Help Prevent Suicide: January’s Suicide Awareness and Prevention Podcast features the Program Manager for CBP’s “Healthier CBP” Program. As a nurse, she is an expert on health and wellness. She talks with Dr. Corso about how we can reflect on what’s important to us in the New Year regarding our life, health and wellness. Taking care of yourself and making important life changes are one key to suicide prevention

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72054
    Filename: 2301/DOD_109418916.mp3
    Length: 00:22:33
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention

