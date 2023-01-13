CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 20

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/72054" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Your Physical Health Can Help Prevent Suicide: January’s Suicide Awareness and Prevention Podcast features the Program Manager for CBP’s “Healthier CBP” Program. As a nurse, she is an expert on health and wellness. She talks with Dr. Corso about how we can reflect on what’s important to us in the New Year regarding our life, health and wellness. Taking care of yourself and making important life changes are one key to suicide prevention