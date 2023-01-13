Your Physical Health Can Help Prevent Suicide: January’s Suicide Awareness and Prevention Podcast features the Program Manager for CBP’s “Healthier CBP” Program. As a nurse, she is an expert on health and wellness. She talks with Dr. Corso about how we can reflect on what’s important to us in the New Year regarding our life, health and wellness. Taking care of yourself and making important life changes are one key to suicide prevention
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 12:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72054
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109418916.mp3
|Length:
|00:22:33
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 20, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
