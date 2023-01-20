Servicemembers across Oahu partnered with local Kiamaha’o Canoe Club for a shoreline clean up at Kapilina Beach.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 14:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72048
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109417112.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Beach Clean Up (Radio), by A1C Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT