Gulcin Ellis, program director for The University of Maryland Global Campus, was featured on American Forces Network Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 19, 2023. Ellis is a recurring guest on the radio show where she provides Airmen information on upcoming classes and tuition assistance opportunities. Ellis’ spot promoted the education center’s weekly tuition assistance brief. (Department of Defense Radio Spot by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 05:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72043
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109415687.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|1, TR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Incirlik Radio Spot: Tuition Assistance Brief, by A1C Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT