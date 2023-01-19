AFN Incirlik Radio Spot: Tuition Assistance Brief

Gulcin Ellis, program director for The University of Maryland Global Campus, was featured on American Forces Network Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 19, 2023. Ellis is a recurring guest on the radio show where she provides Airmen information on upcoming classes and tuition assistance opportunities. Ellis’ spot promoted the education center’s weekly tuition assistance brief. (Department of Defense Radio Spot by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)