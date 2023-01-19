Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Incirlik Radio Spot: Tuition Assistance Brief

    1, TURKEY

    01.19.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger 

    AFN Incirlik

    Gulcin Ellis, program director for The University of Maryland Global Campus, was featured on American Forces Network Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 19, 2023. Ellis is a recurring guest on the radio show where she provides Airmen information on upcoming classes and tuition assistance opportunities. Ellis’ spot promoted the education center’s weekly tuition assistance brief. (Department of Defense Radio Spot by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 05:02
    Category: Newscasts
