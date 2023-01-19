Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Instructor’s Kit Bag – Episode 16: Great Learning Comes in Small Packages

    The Instructor's Kit Bag – Episode 16: Great Learning Comes in Small Packages

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Audio by Nathaniel Ball 

    ALU - Army Logistics University

    Have you ever wanted to learn a new subject but needed more time to sit through hours of training or learning? Well, good news! In this episode of "The Instructor's Kit Bag," we will discuss Microlearning and how we can use this practice to take the more challenging topics and break them down into smaller, bite-sized increments of study. With technology and distance learning driving education forward, microlearning has been helping to capture student engagement through various methods to keep learning at the forefront.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 16:31
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 
