Have you ever wanted to learn a new subject but needed more time to sit through hours of training or learning? Well, good news! In this episode of "The Instructor's Kit Bag," we will discuss Microlearning and how we can use this practice to take the more challenging topics and break them down into smaller, bite-sized increments of study. With technology and distance learning driving education forward, microlearning has been helping to capture student engagement through various methods to keep learning at the forefront.
This work, The Instructor’s Kit Bag – Episode 16: Great Learning Comes in Small Packages, by Nathaniel Ball, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
