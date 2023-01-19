Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Equipping the Corps - S2 E7 Medium and Heavy Tactical Vehicles with Lorrie Owens

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Audio by Morgan Blackstock 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    Surviving and sustaining in an operational environment requires a logistical trail that will be ready and able to deliver the supplies and personnel needed to execute the mission. In short, it requires a fleet of capable haulers that can get the job done in any clime and place. There is no better example of that than the medium and heavy haulers the Marine Corps has been using for the last 20-plus years to get Marines and their gear to the front lines --- the MTVR and LVSR.

    The Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement and the Logistics Vehicle System Replacement are the workhorses of the tactical vehicle fleet. The Marine Corps is evolving this vehicle fleet for greater survivability and lethality to ensure that when Marines call, the fleet is ready to roll!

    The Marine Corps’ Medium and Heavy Tactical Vehicles program’s mission is to manage the acquisition and life-cycle sustainment of Medium and Heavy Tactical Vehicle systems such as the Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement fleet, Logistics Vehicle System Replacement, Mine-Resistant Ambush-Protected Fleet, and the P19R Firefighting Truck.

    On this episode, Tripp sits down with Lorrie Owens on the podcast to update us on everything happening in her program. Lorrie is the Program Manager for Medium/Heavy Tactical Vehicles in our Logistics Combat Element Systems portfolio.

