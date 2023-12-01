Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Polk Podcast - ICE and GIP

    Fort Polk Podcast - ICE and GIP

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Audio by Jeff England 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    On this episode of the Fort Polk Podcast, we are talking with LaVersa Wiltz and Melissa Box of the PAIO about the Garrison Improvement Program and ICE - the Interactive Customer Evaluation. ICE is an important tool in helping us better understand our customer's experience and improve services at Fort Polk. So stay tuned to hear more about ICE and how it can help us make your experience even better.
    If you know a subject that might be interesting or you'd like to hear, let us know.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 11:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72023
    Filename: 2301/DOD_109411516.mp3
    Length: 00:45:04
    Artist Jeff England
    Composer Jeff England
    Conductor Jeff England
    Genre Blues
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    ICE
    Fort Polk
    Jeff England
    GIP

