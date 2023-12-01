Fort Polk Podcast - ICE and GIP

On this episode of the Fort Polk Podcast, we are talking with LaVersa Wiltz and Melissa Box of the PAIO about the Garrison Improvement Program and ICE - the Interactive Customer Evaluation. ICE is an important tool in helping us better understand our customer's experience and improve services at Fort Polk. So stay tuned to hear more about ICE and how it can help us make your experience even better.

