    DIA Connections - Season 3 - Episode 3: "Ukraine: Truth Be Told"

    01.01.2023

    Audio by Roy Epstein and Darren Guzzone

    Defense Intelligence Agency

    Throughout his country's invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin repeatedly denied his forces were targeting civilians. The world saw the truth for itself in a shocking image taken by photojournalist Lynsey Addario, which offered irrefutable proof of Russia’s tactics. On this episode of DIA Connections, our conversation with Addario includes her chilling account behind the historically important photograph she took at a bridge in Ukraine used as a civilian evacuation route, as well as her continued work in the world’s most dangerous places.

    Date Taken: 01.01.2023
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 08:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:28:31
    Russia
    Ukraine
    Invasion
    DIA Connections
    Vladimir Putin
    Lynsey Addario

