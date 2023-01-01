Throughout his country's invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin repeatedly denied his forces were targeting civilians. The world saw the truth for itself in a shocking image taken by photojournalist Lynsey Addario, which offered irrefutable proof of Russia’s tactics. On this episode of DIA Connections, our conversation with Addario includes her chilling account behind the historically important photograph she took at a bridge in Ukraine used as a civilian evacuation route, as well as her continued work in the world’s most dangerous places.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2023 08:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72021
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109411344.mp3
|Length:
|00:28:31
|Location:
|DC, DC, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DIA Connections - Season 3 - Episode 3: "Ukraine: Truth Be Told", by Roy Epstein and Darren Guzzone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
