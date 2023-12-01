Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast Episode 52: IPPS-A

    CAMP HENRY, 27, SOUTH KOREA

    01.12.2023

    Audio by Kevin Bell 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    The Army’s Integrated Personnel and Pay System or IPPS-A is officially online and ready for use by Soldiers across the Army. In the latest episode of the 19th ESC Every Soldier Counts Podcast, 19th ESC’s Human Resources Techs talk about this revolutionary leap forward in Army Human Resources.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 00:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:14:17
    Location: CAMP HENRY, 27, KR
    This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast Episode 52: IPPS-A, by Kevin Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    19th ESC
    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    Integrated Personnel and Pay System
    IPPS-A

