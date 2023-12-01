Every Soldier Counts Podcast Episode 52: IPPS-A

The Army’s Integrated Personnel and Pay System or IPPS-A is officially online and ready for use by Soldiers across the Army. In the latest episode of the 19th ESC Every Soldier Counts Podcast, 19th ESC’s Human Resources Techs talk about this revolutionary leap forward in Army Human Resources.