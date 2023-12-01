The Army’s Integrated Personnel and Pay System or IPPS-A is officially online and ready for use by Soldiers across the Army. In the latest episode of the 19th ESC Every Soldier Counts Podcast, 19th ESC’s Human Resources Techs talk about this revolutionary leap forward in Army Human Resources.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2023 00:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72020
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109411046.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:17
|Artist
|19th ESC Every Soldier Counts Podcast
|Conductor
|Produced by Kevin P. Bell
|Track #
|Ep
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CAMP HENRY, 27, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast Episode 52: IPPS-A, by Kevin Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT