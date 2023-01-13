The Marne Report

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/72018" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

If you're looking to improve your GT score, Daniel and our friends from the Hunter Army Airfield Education Center have you covered during this week's edition of The Marne Report Podcast. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" on your favorite streaming platform.