Marine Minute: RUTEX 23.1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/72006" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

I’M LANCE CORPORAL DYLON GRASSO WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE

REALISTIC URBAN TRAINING EXERCISE 23.1, OR RUTEX, IS A GO AND THE 31ST MARINE EXPEDITIONARY UNIT’S MARITIME RAID FORCE IS READY TO DEMONSTRATE THEIR ABILITIES TO THE CORPS.

RUTEX 23.1 WILL BE HELD FROM JANUARY 6TH TO JANUARY 20th ON HAWAII’S ISLAND OF OAHU AND IS A PART OF THE MEU’S PRE DEPLOYMENT TRAINING PROGRAM. THE EXERCISE SHOWS THAT THE MARITIME RAID FORCE IS READY FOR ANY SPECIALTY MISSIONS CONSISTING OF RECONAISSANCE AND SURVEILLAINCE, INTELLIGIENCE COLLECTION, COMMUNICATION PROCEDURES, AND LIMITED SCALE RAIDS USING GROUND VEHICLES AND AIRCRAFT.

SOME OF THE TRAINING THAT RUTEX WILL CONSIST OF WILL BE SIMULATED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY, WITH ROLEPLAYERS, LOW VISIBILITY RECONAISSANCE AND SURVEILLANCE, AND A LOW VISIBILITY RAID.

TO LEARN MORE INFORMATION ABOUT RUTEX 23.1 OR PREVIOUS ITERATIONS, VISIT MARINES.MIL.

THAT’S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS, GO TO MARINES.MIL