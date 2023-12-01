Pacific Pulse: Jan. 12, 2023

On this Pacific Pulse: Paratroopers from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, British army, Australian Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force conducted New Year’s Jump exercise, the U.S. Mission to Vietnam with the aid of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and local construction companies built the Trinh Viet Bang Primary School in Dinh Trung commune, and the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island and amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha with embarked 13th Marine expeditionary Unit arrived in Singapore.