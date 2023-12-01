Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: Jan. 12, 2023

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.12.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: Paratroopers from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, British army, Australian Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force conducted New Year’s Jump exercise, the U.S. Mission to Vietnam with the aid of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and local construction companies built the Trinh Viet Bang Primary School in Dinh Trung commune, and the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island and amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha with embarked 13th Marine expeditionary Unit arrived in Singapore.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 20:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: TOKYO, JP 
    This work, Pacific Pulse: Jan. 12, 2023, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Makin Island
    JGSDF
    USS John P. Murtha
    Indo-Pacom
    New Year's Jump Exercise
    U.S. Mission to Vietnam

