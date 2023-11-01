Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast Episode 51: Tis' the season for selecting your next assignment

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast Episode 51: Tis' the season for selecting your next assignment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HENRY, 27, SOUTH KOREA

    01.11.2023

    Audio by Kevin Bell 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    In our first episode of 2023 we sit down with the 19th ESC G-1 (Personnel) to discuss the personnel selection process and why an assignment with 19th ESC in the Republic of Korea is the Assignment of Choice.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 19:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71997
    Filename: 2301/DOD_109406328.mp3
    Length: 00:22:30
    Artist 19th ESC Public Affairs
    Year Jan.
    Location: CAMP HENRY, 27, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast Episode 51: Tis' the season for selecting your next assignment, by Kevin Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    19th ESC
    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    Assignment of Choice
    19th ESC G-1
    LTC Brian Covert
    MAJ Javon Starnes. Every Soldier Counts Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT