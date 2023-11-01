Every Soldier Counts Podcast Episode 51: Tis' the season for selecting your next assignment

In our first episode of 2023 we sit down with the 19th ESC G-1 (Personnel) to discuss the personnel selection process and why an assignment with 19th ESC in the Republic of Korea is the Assignment of Choice.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2023 19:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:22:30
