Every Soldier Counts Podcast Episode 51: Tis' the season for selecting your next assignment

In our first episode of 2023 we sit down with the 19th ESC G-1 (Personnel) to discuss the personnel selection process and why an assignment with 19th ESC in the Republic of Korea is the Assignment of Choice.