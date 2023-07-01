Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 1796 Podcast - January 2023

    CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2023

    Audio by Capt. Robert Hall, Tech. Sgt. Darrell Hamm and Lt. Col. Marlin Malone

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    All Aboard to Chattanooga! On the 10th Episode of The 1796 Podcast, we chat with Major Chris LaBanca, Commander of the 241st Engineering Installation Squadron located in Chattanooga, to discuss the 241st‘s enduring mission and the outstanding men and women who perform it. We also talk with Mr. Steven Thomas from the Charles H. Coolidge Medal of Honor Heritage Center. He is the center’s Director of Operations and tells us all about the interesting history of the Medal of Honor, links to Chattanooga, and mission of the Medal of Honor Heritage Center. Join co-hosts Lt. Col. Marty Malone and Capt. Taylor Hall as they bring you inspiring interviews and exciting news from the Tennessee Military Department

    The 1796 Podcast Executive Producer and Co-host: Lieutenant Colonel Marty Malone
    Producer and Co-host: Captain R. Taylor Hall
    Mix Engineer and Editor: Technical Sergeant Leny Hamm
    Assistant Producers: Captain Kealy Moriarty & Lieutenant Colonel Darrin Haas
    Music by: Bradley Gray
    Sound Design: Technical Sergeant Leny Hamm
    Graphic Design: Mr. Rob Pennington
    Video Promotion: Mr. Edgar Castro, Dr. William Jones
    Social Media: Sergeant First Class Tim Cordeiro, Mr. Rob Pennington
    Editor in Chief: Colonel Jim Reeves

    Date Taken: 01.07.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 09:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71972
    Filename: 2301/DOD_109403906.mp3
    Length: 00:27:11
    Location: CHATTANOOGA, TN, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

