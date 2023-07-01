The 1796 Podcast - January 2023

All Aboard to Chattanooga! On the 10th Episode of The 1796 Podcast, we chat with Major Chris LaBanca, Commander of the 241st Engineering Installation Squadron located in Chattanooga, to discuss the 241st‘s enduring mission and the outstanding men and women who perform it. We also talk with Mr. Steven Thomas from the Charles H. Coolidge Medal of Honor Heritage Center. He is the center’s Director of Operations and tells us all about the interesting history of the Medal of Honor, links to Chattanooga, and mission of the Medal of Honor Heritage Center. Join co-hosts Lt. Col. Marty Malone and Capt. Taylor Hall as they bring you inspiring interviews and exciting news from the Tennessee Military Department



The 1796 Podcast Executive Producer and Co-host: Lieutenant Colonel Marty Malone

Producer and Co-host: Captain R. Taylor Hall

Mix Engineer and Editor: Technical Sergeant Leny Hamm

Assistant Producers: Captain Kealy Moriarty & Lieutenant Colonel Darrin Haas

Music by: Bradley Gray

Sound Design: Technical Sergeant Leny Hamm

Graphic Design: Mr. Rob Pennington

Video Promotion: Mr. Edgar Castro, Dr. William Jones

Social Media: Sergeant First Class Tim Cordeiro, Mr. Rob Pennington

Editor in Chief: Colonel Jim Reeves