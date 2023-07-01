All Aboard to Chattanooga! On the 10th Episode of The 1796 Podcast, we chat with Major Chris LaBanca, Commander of the 241st Engineering Installation Squadron located in Chattanooga, to discuss the 241st‘s enduring mission and the outstanding men and women who perform it. We also talk with Mr. Steven Thomas from the Charles H. Coolidge Medal of Honor Heritage Center. He is the center’s Director of Operations and tells us all about the interesting history of the Medal of Honor, links to Chattanooga, and mission of the Medal of Honor Heritage Center. Join co-hosts Lt. Col. Marty Malone and Capt. Taylor Hall as they bring you inspiring interviews and exciting news from the Tennessee Military Department
The 1796 Podcast Executive Producer and Co-host: Lieutenant Colonel Marty Malone
Producer and Co-host: Captain R. Taylor Hall
Mix Engineer and Editor: Technical Sergeant Leny Hamm
Assistant Producers: Captain Kealy Moriarty & Lieutenant Colonel Darrin Haas
Music by: Bradley Gray
Sound Design: Technical Sergeant Leny Hamm
Graphic Design: Mr. Rob Pennington
Video Promotion: Mr. Edgar Castro, Dr. William Jones
Social Media: Sergeant First Class Tim Cordeiro, Mr. Rob Pennington
Editor in Chief: Colonel Jim Reeves
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2023 09:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71972
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109403906.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:11
|Location:
|CHATTANOOGA, TN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The 1796 Podcast - January 2023, by Capt. Robert Hall, TSgt Darrell Hamm and Lt. Col. Marlin Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air National Guard
Medal of Honor
Army National Guard
LEAVE A COMMENT