    Fort Polk Podcast - Employment Readiness Program

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Audio by Jeff England 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    In this episode, we'll be talking with Stacey Delgado, the Employment Readiness Manager at ACS. We'll be discussing Spouse Employment, Resume Writing, and USA Jobs. Stacey will explain how her program helps Spouses of Active-Duty members find meaningful employment and get their resumes ready for job hunting. We'll also learn about helpful classes available through the program.

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 09:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:40:30
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    This work, Fort Polk Podcast - Employment Readiness Program, by Jeff England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    Fort Polk
    IMCOM
    Army

