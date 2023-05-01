Fort Polk Podcast - Employment Readiness Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/71971" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, we'll be talking with Stacey Delgado, the Employment Readiness Manager at ACS. We'll be discussing Spouse Employment, Resume Writing, and USA Jobs. Stacey will explain how her program helps Spouses of Active-Duty members find meaningful employment and get their resumes ready for job hunting. We'll also learn about helpful classes available through the program.