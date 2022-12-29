The Contracting Experience - Episode 42 Alignment, Prioritization & Simplification

This episode of the podcast is with Head of Air Force Contracting, Maj Gen

Alice Trevino and podcast guest interviewer and future Contracting Squadron

Commander, Maj Delaney Kiernan. Gen Trevino talks about looking at the

challenges and opportunities in Air Force Contracting through a lens of

alignment, prioritization, and simplification. She also addresses how Lines of

Effort are being reviewed and addressed within the Air Force Contracting

Flight Plan. Gen Trevino encourages Contracting professionals to think about

their growth and how setting goals can help them stay focused on their

personal and professional development.



If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via

thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.



Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.