This episode of the podcast is with Head of Air Force Contracting, Maj Gen
Alice Trevino and podcast guest interviewer and future Contracting Squadron
Commander, Maj Delaney Kiernan. Gen Trevino talks about looking at the
challenges and opportunities in Air Force Contracting through a lens of
alignment, prioritization, and simplification. She also addresses how Lines of
Effort are being reviewed and addressed within the Air Force Contracting
Flight Plan. Gen Trevino encourages Contracting professionals to think about
their growth and how setting goals can help them stay focused on their
personal and professional development.
If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via
thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.
Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2023 14:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71970
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109403184.mp3
|Length:
|00:32:39
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Contracting Experience - Episode 42 Alignment, Prioritization & Simplification, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
