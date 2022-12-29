Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 42 Alignment, Prioritization & Simplification

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 42 Alignment, Prioritization & Simplification

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.29.2022

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Materiel Command

    This episode of the podcast is with Head of Air Force Contracting, Maj Gen
    Alice Trevino and podcast guest interviewer and future Contracting Squadron
    Commander, Maj Delaney Kiernan. Gen Trevino talks about looking at the
    challenges and opportunities in Air Force Contracting through a lens of
    alignment, prioritization, and simplification. She also addresses how Lines of
    Effort are being reviewed and addressed within the Air Force Contracting
    Flight Plan. Gen Trevino encourages Contracting professionals to think about
    their growth and how setting goals can help them stay focused on their
    personal and professional development.

    If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via
    thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.

    Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2022
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 14:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71970
    Filename: 2301/DOD_109403184.mp3
    Length: 00:32:39
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Contracting Experience - Episode 42 Alignment, Prioritization & Simplification, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Air Force
    AFMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT