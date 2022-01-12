Army vs Navy radio spot featuring Vice Adm. John Mustin, Chief of Navy Reserve. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2023 03:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71960
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109402614.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vice Adm. Mustin Army-Navy Spot, by PO3 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT