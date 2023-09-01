Pacific Pulse: Jan. 9, 2023

On this Pacific Pulse: The United States Agency for International Development presented 70,000 long-lasting insecticide treated nets and entomology laboratory equipment to the People’s Republic of Laos, , III Marine Expeditionary Force Commanding General, Lt. General James Bierman, presented the U.S. Armed Forces Meritorious Service Medal to retired Japan Ground Self Defense Force Colonel Rikiya Kondo, And in the South China Sea, the guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon conducted a routine transit through the Taiwan Strait.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2023
