Pacific Pulse: Jan. 9, 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/71957" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this Pacific Pulse: The United States Agency for International Development presented 70,000 long-lasting insecticide treated nets and entomology laboratory equipment to the People’s Republic of Laos, , III Marine Expeditionary Force Commanding General, Lt. General James Bierman, presented the U.S. Armed Forces Meritorious Service Medal to retired Japan Ground Self Defense Force Colonel Rikiya Kondo, And in the South China Sea, the guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon conducted a routine transit through the Taiwan Strait.