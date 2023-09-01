Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: Jan. 9, 2023

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.09.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: The United States Agency for International Development presented 70,000 long-lasting insecticide treated nets and entomology laboratory equipment to the People’s Republic of Laos, , III Marine Expeditionary Force Commanding General, Lt. General James Bierman, presented the U.S. Armed Forces Meritorious Service Medal to retired Japan Ground Self Defense Force Colonel Rikiya Kondo, And in the South China Sea, the guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon conducted a routine transit through the Taiwan Strait.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: Jan. 9, 2023, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JGSDF
    USAID
    USS Chung-Hoon
    III MEF
    IndoAsiaPacific
    IndoPacom

