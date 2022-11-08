Eagle Radio News August 11

The Navy announced a pilot program in NAVADMIN 178/22 on August 5 designed to keep deploying units mission-ready by filling billets in Naval Air Forces and Surface Forces. The program, Senior Enlisted Advancement to Position (SEA2P), offers an advancement incentive to active component E-7 and E-8 Sailors willing to take critical at-sea billets.



Senior Enlisted Advancement to Position (SEA2P) awards advancement to eligible Sailors who are willing to take critical at-sea billets. The process for SEA2P will be transparent and objective. Senior Fleet and type commander staff representatives will convene a selection board to select Sailors who are best and fully qualified for priority sea billets primarily within the Nimitz Strike Group, the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, and USS George Washington.