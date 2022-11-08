Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eagle Radio News August 11

    Eagle Radio News August 11

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    08.11.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zackery Thomas 

    AFN Sasebo

    The Navy announced a pilot program in NAVADMIN 178/22 on August 5 designed to keep deploying units mission-ready by filling billets in Naval Air Forces and Surface Forces. The program, Senior Enlisted Advancement to Position (SEA2P), offers an advancement incentive to active component E-7 and E-8 Sailors willing to take critical at-sea billets.

    Senior Enlisted Advancement to Position (SEA2P) awards advancement to eligible Sailors who are willing to take critical at-sea billets. The process for SEA2P will be transparent and objective. Senior Fleet and type commander staff representatives will convene a selection board to select Sailors who are best and fully qualified for priority sea billets primarily within the Nimitz Strike Group, the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, and USS George Washington.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.08.2023 20:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71955
    Filename: 2301/DOD_109402463.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Artist MC2 Thomas, Zackery
    Year 2022
    Genre News
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eagle Radio News August 11, by PO2 Zackery Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Sea
    #Advancement
    #Navy
    #A2P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT