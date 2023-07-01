Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Marne Report

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2023

    Audio by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    On this week's Marne Report podcast, Kevin sits down with the Fort Stewart Directorate of Public Works mold remediation team lead, Bill McGovern, for a follow-up on the installation's mold remediation efforts. Take a listen on your favorite streaming platform by searching "The Marne Report."

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2023
    Date Posted: 01.07.2023 10:55
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. ARMY
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    Mold Remediation

