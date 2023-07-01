On this week's Marne Report podcast, Kevin sits down with the Fort Stewart Directorate of Public Works mold remediation team lead, Bill McGovern, for a follow-up on the installation's mold remediation efforts. Take a listen on your favorite streaming platform by searching "The Marne Report."
