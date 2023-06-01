Georgia Guard Fencepost Podcast - Episode 5 (Work for Warriors Ga.)

In this episode, we speak with the Work For Warriors Georgia team, to discuss opportunities for our service members and families to find employment and connect with the appropriate resources to be successful in their careers.