The Quill & Sword - Ep. 1: Introduction to CLAMO

The Center for Law and Military Operations (CLAMO) hosts the very first The Quill and Sword podcast episode. Listen to learn about upcoming AARs, where to find CLAMO products, and who to contact with requests for infor-mation and assistance.