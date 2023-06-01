The Quill & Sword - Ep. 1: Introduction to CLAMO

The Center for Law and Military Operations (CLAMO) hosts the very first The Quill and Sword podcast episode. Listen to learn about upcoming AARs, where to find CLAMO products, and who to contact with requests for infor-mation and assistance.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 15:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71952
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109400742.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:00
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
