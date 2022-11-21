The Quill & Sword | Battlefield Next Ep 24: MPEPs and Multinational Legal Interoperability

Recorded earlier this summer, Lt Col Andy Farquhar, British Army Legal Service and LTC Chris Franca, U.S. Army JAG Corps discuss their experiences and achievements while participating in the Military Personnel Exchange Program (MPEP). Lt Col Farquhar served in CLAMO and as Deputy Director of the Legal Center, TJAGLCS, and LTC Franca worked for the Head of Operational Law, British Army. Lt Col Farquhar and LTC Franca discuss their efforts to institutionalize multinational legal interoperability and the importance it will play in future conflicts.