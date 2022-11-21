Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Quill & Sword | Battlefield Next Ep 24: MPEPs and Multinational Legal Interoperability

    The Quill & Sword | Battlefield Next Ep 24: MPEPs and Multinational Legal Interoperability

    UNITED STATES

    11.21.2022

    Audio by Humberto Gonzalez 

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    Recorded earlier this summer, Lt Col Andy Farquhar, British Army Legal Service and LTC Chris Franca, U.S. Army JAG Corps discuss their experiences and achievements while participating in the Military Personnel Exchange Program (MPEP). Lt Col Farquhar served in CLAMO and as Deputy Director of the Legal Center, TJAGLCS, and LTC Franca worked for the Head of Operational Law, British Army. Lt Col Farquhar and LTC Franca discuss their efforts to institutionalize multinational legal interoperability and the importance it will play in future conflicts.

    Date Taken: 11.21.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 14:39
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Quill & Sword | Battlefield Next Ep 24: MPEPs and Multinational Legal Interoperability, by Humberto Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JAG
    Army
    lawyer

